Insider Buying: easyJet plc (LON:EZJ) Insider Purchases 34 Shares of Stock

easyJet plc (LON:EZJ – Get Free Report) insider Kenton Jarvis purchased 34 shares of easyJet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 438 ($5.59) per share, for a total transaction of £148.92 ($190.14).

On Wednesday, July 10th, Kenton Jarvis purchased 32 shares of easyJet stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 478 ($6.10) per share, for a total transaction of £152.96 ($195.30).

On Monday, June 10th, Kenton Jarvis purchased 32 shares of easyJet stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 459 ($5.86) per share, for a total transaction of £146.88 ($187.54).

Shares of easyJet stock opened at GBX 437 ($5.58) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.04, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.09. easyJet plc has a 1 year low of GBX 350 ($4.47) and a 1 year high of GBX 591.07 ($7.55). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 453.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 506.11. The stock has a market cap of £3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 891.84, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.49.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of easyJet from GBX 670 ($8.55) to GBX 640 ($8.17) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd.

easyJet plc operates as a low-cost airline carrier in Europe. The company engages in the provision of holiday packages; aircraft trading and leasing activities; development of building projects; financing and insurance business; and tour operator activities. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.

