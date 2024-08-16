Insider Buying: FDM Group (Holdings) plc (LON:FDM) Insider Acquires 238 Shares of Stock

FDM Group (Holdings) plc (LON:FDM – Get Free Report) insider Sheila Flavell purchased 238 shares of FDM Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 418 ($5.34) per share, for a total transaction of £994.84 ($1,270.22).

FDM Group Trading Up 1.1 %

FDM opened at GBX 426 ($5.44) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £464.72 million, a P/E ratio of 1,151.35 and a beta of 0.89. FDM Group has a 12 month low of GBX 300 ($3.83) and a 12 month high of GBX 610 ($7.79). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 406.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 394.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.32.

FDM Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a GBX 10 ($0.13) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a yield of 2.42%. FDM Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9,729.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FDM shares. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of FDM Group in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of FDM Group from GBX 365 ($4.66) to GBX 430 ($5.49) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

About FDM Group

FDM Group (Holdings) plc provides information technology (IT) services in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It is involved in recruiting, training, and deploying its IT and business consultants to clients. The company was formerly known as Astra Topco Limited and changed its name to FDM Group (Holdings) plc.

