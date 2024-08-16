Insider Buying: Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:LGF-B) Major Shareholder Purchases $6,278,540.62 in Stock

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:LGF-B – Get Free Report) major shareholder Liberty 77 Capital L.P. purchased 736,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.53 per share, with a total value of $6,278,540.62. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 11,936,951 shares in the company, valued at $101,822,192.03. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Liberty 77 Capital L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 12th, Liberty 77 Capital L.P. purchased 1,318,174 shares of Lions Gate Entertainment stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.27 per share, with a total value of $10,901,298.98.

On Monday, August 5th, Liberty 77 Capital L.P. purchased 136,315 shares of Lions Gate Entertainment stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.46 per share, with a total value of $1,153,224.90.

On Monday, July 29th, Liberty 77 Capital L.P. purchased 119,587 shares of Lions Gate Entertainment stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.49 per share, with a total value of $1,015,293.63.

On Friday, July 26th, Liberty 77 Capital L.P. purchased 209,209 shares of Lions Gate Entertainment stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.50 per share, with a total value of $1,778,276.50.

On Tuesday, July 23rd, Liberty 77 Capital L.P. purchased 95,781 shares of Lions Gate Entertainment stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.51 per share, with a total value of $815,096.31.

On Tuesday, July 9th, Liberty 77 Capital L.P. acquired 289,488 shares of Lions Gate Entertainment stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.73 per share, with a total value of $2,527,230.24.

On Monday, June 24th, Liberty 77 Capital L.P. acquired 42,922 shares of Lions Gate Entertainment stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.64 per share, with a total value of $370,846.08.

On Friday, June 21st, Liberty 77 Capital L.P. acquired 6,047 shares of Lions Gate Entertainment stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.51 per share, with a total value of $51,459.97.

On Friday, June 14th, Liberty 77 Capital L.P. acquired 98,858 shares of Lions Gate Entertainment stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.19 per share, with a total value of $809,647.02.

On Wednesday, June 12th, Liberty 77 Capital L.P. acquired 275,245 shares of Lions Gate Entertainment stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.01 per share, with a total value of $2,204,712.45.

Lions Gate Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of LGF-B opened at $6.99 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.73.

Lions Gate Entertainment Company Profile

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. engages in the film, television, subscription, and location-based entertainment businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Motion Picture, Television Production, and Media Networks. The Motion Picture segment engages in the development and production of feature films; acquisition of North American and worldwide distribution rights; North American theatrical, home entertainment, and television distribution of feature films produced and acquired; and worldwide licensing of distribution rights to feature films produced and acquired.

Further Reading

