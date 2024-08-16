Insider Buying: Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI) General Counsel Acquires $21,500.00 in Stock

Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI – Get Free Report) General Counsel Christian Lapointe acquired 25,000 shares of Quantum-Si stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.86 per share, for a total transaction of $21,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the general counsel now directly owns 571,710 shares in the company, valued at $491,670.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Quantum-Si Trading Up 15.8 %

Shares of QSI opened at $1.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $144.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 2.89. Quantum-Si incorporated has a 52 week low of $0.73 and a 52 week high of $2.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.08 and a 200-day moving average of $1.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Quantum-Si in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

Institutional Trading of Quantum-Si

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QSI. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Quantum-Si in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. General American Investors Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Quantum-Si by 146.8% in the 4th quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 294,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 175,100 shares during the last quarter. TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Quantum-Si during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new position in Quantum-Si during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Quantum-Si in the first quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 39.90% of the company’s stock.

About Quantum-Si

Quantum-Si incorporated, a life sciences company, engages in the development of single-molecule detection platform to enable Next Generation Protein Sequencing (NGPS). The company's platform is comprised of the Platinum NGPS instrument; the Platinum Analysis Software service; and reagent kits and semiconductor chips for use with its instruments.

Featured Articles

