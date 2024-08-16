Insider Buying: The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) EVP Buys $10,013.76 in Stock

The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW – Get Free Report) EVP James Steele Cook acquired 1,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.12 per share, for a total transaction of $10,013.76. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 41,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $375,014.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Manitowoc Stock Performance

Shares of MTW opened at $9.74 on Friday. The Manitowoc Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.91 and a 12 month high of $17.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $346.17 million, a PE ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 1.91.

Get Manitowoc alerts:

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.24). Manitowoc had a net margin of 1.23% and a return on equity of 7.33%. The business had revenue of $562.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $598.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Manitowoc Company, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on MTW shares. Barclays lowered their target price on Manitowoc from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Manitowoc from $13.00 to $11.30 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com lowered Manitowoc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Manitowoc from $18.00 to $14.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Manitowoc from $14.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.22.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MTW

Institutional Trading of Manitowoc

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTW. Front Street Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Manitowoc by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,806,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,361,000 after acquiring an additional 217,389 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Manitowoc by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 773,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,911,000 after acquiring an additional 46,417 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Manitowoc in the 2nd quarter worth $8,813,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Manitowoc by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 590,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,810,000 after acquiring an additional 140,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Manitowoc by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 436,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,172,000 after acquiring an additional 18,181 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.66% of the company’s stock.

About Manitowoc

(Get Free Report)

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Manitowoc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manitowoc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.