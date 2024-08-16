Insider Selling: Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) CFO Sells $351,650.00 in Stock

Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total transaction of $351,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,513,661 shares in the company, valued at $40,944,530.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

BOX stock opened at $28.01 on Friday. Box, Inc. has a one year low of $23.29 and a one year high of $30.94. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.37 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.90.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The software maker reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. BOX had a net margin of 13.13% and a negative return on equity of 11.71%. The company had revenue of $264.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.65 million. Research analysts anticipate that Box, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. a16z Perennial Management L.P. bought a new stake in BOX in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BOX by 62,000.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of BOX during the second quarter worth $53,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BOX by 31.7% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,627 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in BOX during the second quarter worth about $95,000. Institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. UBS Group lowered their price target on BOX from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BOX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of BOX from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.33.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to work with their content as they need from secure external collaboration and sharing, workspaces and portals, e-signature processes, and content workflows improving employee productivity and accelerating business processes.

