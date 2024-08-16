Insider Selling: Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD) Senior Officer Sells 929 Shares of Stock

Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EGO) Senior Officer Christine Tamiko Ohta sold 929 shares of Eldorado Gold stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.13, for a total value of C$22,416.77.

ELD traded up C$0.33 on Friday, reaching C$24.15. The company had a trading volume of 96,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,686. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$21.80 and a 200-day moving average price of C$19.75. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69, a P/E/G ratio of 56.20 and a beta of 1.21. Eldorado Gold Co. has a 1 year low of C$11.38 and a 1 year high of C$24.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.85.

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported C$0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.36 by C$0.09. Eldorado Gold had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 4.99%. The firm had revenue of C$406.56 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eldorado Gold Co. will post 1.807597 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Eldorado Gold from C$17.25 to C$19.50 in a report on Friday, April 19th. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Eldorado Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$23.00 to C$26.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$22.54.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru mines located in Turkey; Lamaque complex located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

