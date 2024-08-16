Insider Selling: Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD) CFO Sells $175,775.04 in Stock

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Get Free Report) CFO C Marc Richards sold 17,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total value of $175,775.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 175,347 shares in the company, valued at $1,767,497.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

C Marc Richards also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 9th, C Marc Richards sold 32,562 shares of Pediatrix Medical Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total value of $328,224.96.

Pediatrix Medical Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MD opened at $10.30 on Friday. Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.62 and a 1-year high of $15.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $866.71 million, a PE ratio of -12.12, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.88 and its 200-day moving average is $8.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Pediatrix Medical Group ( NYSE:MD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Pediatrix Medical Group had a positive return on equity of 10.59% and a negative net margin of 12.58%. The company had revenue of $504.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. Pediatrix Medical Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on MD. StockNews.com raised Pediatrix Medical Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Pediatrix Medical Group from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Pediatrix Medical Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Pediatrix Medical Group from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.30.

Institutional Trading of Pediatrix Medical Group

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Performa Ltd US LLC boosted its stake in Pediatrix Medical Group by 130.8% in the 4th quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Pediatrix Medical Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Pediatrix Medical Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pediatrix Medical Group by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Pediatrix Medical Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

About Pediatrix Medical Group

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

