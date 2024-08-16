Insider Selling: Reddit, Inc. (NYSE:RDDT) Director Sells $790,950.00 in Stock

Reddit, Inc. (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) Director Mary Porter Gale sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.73, for a total value of $790,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 101,459 shares in the company, valued at $5,349,933.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Mary Porter Gale also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 12th, Mary Porter Gale sold 30,000 shares of Reddit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.31, for a total value of $1,569,300.00.

Shares of NYSE RDDT opened at $55.59 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.79. Reddit, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.35 and a 1 year high of $78.08.

Reddit ( NYSE:RDDT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $281.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.70) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Reddit, Inc. will post -4.45 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reddit during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in Reddit during the first quarter worth $37,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Reddit during the second quarter valued at $78,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Reddit in the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new stake in shares of Reddit during the second quarter worth about $88,000.

Several brokerages recently commented on RDDT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Reddit from $67.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on shares of Reddit from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Loop Capital raised Reddit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Reddit from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Reddit from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.56.

Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

