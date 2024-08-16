Insider Selling: Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDP) Director Sells $37,665.00 in Stock

Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDP – Get Free Report) Director Lesa B. Roe sold 27,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.35, for a total transaction of $37,665.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 149,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,475.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of SLDP stock opened at $1.43 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.70. The stock has a market cap of $253.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 1.77. Solid Power, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.10 and a twelve month high of $2.35.

Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $5.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.11 million. Solid Power had a negative net margin of 345.37% and a negative return on equity of 13.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLDP. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in Solid Power in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Solid Power by 644.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 34,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 29,482 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Solid Power by 459.4% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 164,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 134,875 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Solid Power during the fourth quarter worth approximately $253,000. Finally, Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Solid Power during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.66% of the company’s stock.

SLDP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Solid Power in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Solid Power in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Solid Power, Inc develops solid state battery technologies for the electric vehicles (EV) and other markets in the United States. The company sells its sulfide-based solid electrolyte; and licenses its solid-state cell designs and manufacturing processes. It also produces and sells 0.2, 2, 20 ampere-hour (Ah), and EV cells.

