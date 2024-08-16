Insider Selling: Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) EVP Sells 6,145 Shares of Stock

Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Get Free Report) EVP John Tull Meyer sold 6,145 shares of Terreno Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.64, for a total transaction of $421,792.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 110,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,618,216.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Terreno Realty Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of TRNO stock opened at $67.75 on Friday. Terreno Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.42 and a fifty-two week high of $69.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 35.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.19.

Get Terreno Realty alerts:

Terreno Realty Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This is an increase from Terreno Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 102.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on TRNO. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Terreno Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Terreno Realty from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.00 price target (down previously from $67.00) on shares of Terreno Realty in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Terreno Realty presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.44.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TRNO

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Terreno Realty

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 23,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 4,318 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Terreno Realty by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 39,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 98,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,182,000 after buying an additional 6,102 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 12,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 1,294 shares during the last quarter.

About Terreno Realty

(Get Free Report)

Terreno Realty Corporation (Terreno, and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Terreno Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terreno Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.