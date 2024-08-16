Insider Selling: Zigup Plc (LON:ZIG) Insider Sells 63,014 Shares of Stock

Zigup Plc (LON:ZIG – Get Free Report) insider Philip Vincent sold 63,014 shares of Zigup stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 400 ($5.11), for a total transaction of £252,056 ($321,828.40).

Philip Vincent also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 15th, Philip Vincent bought 25,336 shares of Zigup stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 424 ($5.41) per share, with a total value of £107,424.64 ($137,161.18).

Zigup Trading Up ∞

ZIG traded up GBX 405 ($5.17) on Friday, reaching GBX 405 ($5.17). The company had a trading volume of 383,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,805. Zigup Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 387.50 ($4.95) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 445 ($5.68).

About Zigup

Zigup Plc engages in the provision of mobility solutions and automotive services to business and personal customers in the United Kingdom, Spain, and Ireland. The company offers vehicle provision services which includes vehicle rental, service, and maintenance services through vans, light commercial vehicles (LCVs), and specialist vehicles with refrigerated, traffic management, and support; and fleet support and services comprising service scheduling, telematics, driver liaison, training, and downtime management, as well as electric vehicle (EV) fleet consulting and charging, and solar installation for businesses and consumers.

