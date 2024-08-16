Insider Selling: Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) CAO Sells 3,208 Shares of Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) CAO Jennifer Rock sold 3,208 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total transaction of $169,510.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 76,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,041,520.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

On Thursday, August 8th, Jennifer Rock sold 4,050 shares of Zillow Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total transaction of $199,381.50.

Z stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.60. 3,245,176 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,920,158. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.68 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.80 and a 1 year high of $61.13.

Z has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group raised shares of Zillow Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of Zillow Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.20.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Zillow Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Zillow Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 364.4% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Zillow Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Zillow Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 71.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

