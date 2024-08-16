Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Shares Purchased by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,556 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 0.15% of Installed Building Products worth $8,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Installed Building Products during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $838,000. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,639 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products during the fourth quarter worth $2,157,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products in the fourth quarter valued at $276,000. 99.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Janet E. Jackson sold 2,122 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.65, for a total transaction of $449,121.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,491,285.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Installed Building Products stock traded down $1.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $209.52. 40,463 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 301,045. The company has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 23.92 and a beta of 1.93. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.01 and a fifty-two week high of $281.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $221.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.67.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Installed Building Products’s payout ratio is currently 15.84%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IBP. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $274.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Installed Building Products from $201.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Installed Building Products from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $255.20.

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the United States. It operates through Installation, Distribution, and Manufacturing operation segments.

