Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Price Target Raised to $220.00

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) had its price target upped by Barclays from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

PODD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Insulet from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Wolfe Research raised Insulet from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Insulet from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a buy rating and set a $234.00 price objective on shares of Insulet in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Insulet from $211.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $232.13.

Shares of NASDAQ PODD traded up $1.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $196.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 835,791. Insulet has a one year low of $125.82 and a one year high of $223.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The stock has a market cap of $13.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.16.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $488.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.00 million. Insulet had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 30.73%. Insulet’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Insulet will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Mark N. Field sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.96, for a total value of $299,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,574,485. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Mark N. Field sold 2,131 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.43, for a total value of $405,806.33. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,737,431.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark N. Field sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.96, for a total value of $299,940.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,574,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,931 shares of company stock valued at $2,636,286 in the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Insulet by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,284 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Insulet by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 24,326 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,290,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Insulet by 195.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Insulet in the 4th quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Insulet in the 4th quarter valued at about $543,000.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

