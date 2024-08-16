Integra Resources Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ITRG) is Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Integra Resources Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ITRG – Free Report) by 26.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,815,130 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,857,264 shares during the quarter. Integra Resources accounts for approximately 5.2% of Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC owned about 9.97% of Integra Resources worth $8,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.75 target price on shares of Integra Resources in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th.

Integra Resources stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.93. The company had a trading volume of 138,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,846. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Integra Resources Corp. has a 1 year low of $0.64 and a 1 year high of $1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.26 million, a P/E ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.37.

Integra Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:ITRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.05). Research analysts forecast that Integra Resources Corp. will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Integra Resources Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Great Basin of the Western United States. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It primarily focuses on developing DeLamar Project located in southwestern Idaho; and the Wildcat and Mountain View Projects located in western Nevada.

