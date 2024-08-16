IntegraFin Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:IHPGF) Short Interest Update

IntegraFin Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:IHPGF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a growth of 59.1% from the July 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

IntegraFin Price Performance

OTCMKTS:IHPGF remained flat at $2.75 during trading hours on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.75. IntegraFin has a fifty-two week low of $2.75 and a fifty-two week high of $5.95.

About IntegraFin

IntegraFin Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an investment platform for UK financial advisers and their clients. It operates through Investment administration services, Insurance and life assurance business, and Adviser back-office technology segments. The company operates Transact, a wrap platform that enable advisers to consolidate their clients investments using tax efficient wrappers and provide range of investment choice; and Time4Advice (T4A), an adviser practice management solution.

