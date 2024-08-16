Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Position Increased by Corundum Group Inc.

Corundum Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,528 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,266 shares during the period. Corundum Group Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Slow Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 54,708 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 98,320 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,764,000 after acquiring an additional 2,915 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 65.2% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 69,096 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,052,000 after acquiring an additional 27,274 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 17,585 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares during the period. Finally, Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at $293,000. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Performance

Intel stock traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $20.69. 84,674,060 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,251,648. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $18.84 and a 12 month high of $51.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $88.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55, a PEG ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.46 and a 200 day moving average of $35.12.

Intel Announces Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The chip maker reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). Intel had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 1.82%. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Intel’s payout ratio is 52.08%.

Insider Activity at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.16 per share, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 37,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,576. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on INTC. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $32.50 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $36.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.04.

Intel Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

