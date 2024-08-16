Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Purchased by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 819.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 137,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 122,169 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $18,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth $6,334,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 2,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 3,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 89.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

ICE traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $156.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,000,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,480,153. The stock has a market cap of $89.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.90, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.49 and a twelve month high of $157.18.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.03. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 21.43%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is presently 41.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ICE. Bank of America decreased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $156.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. StockNews.com cut Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $159.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.93.

Insider Transactions at Intercontinental Exchange

In other news, CTO Mayur Kapani sold 395 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.13, for a total transaction of $55,746.35. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 64,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,098,792.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total transaction of $148,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,174,909.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Mayur Kapani sold 395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.13, for a total value of $55,746.35. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 64,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,098,792.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,992 shares of company stock valued at $9,197,801. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

