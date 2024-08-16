Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

ICE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $156.00 to $153.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Argus reiterated a buy rating and set a $153.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $159.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and set a $164.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $143.00 to $167.00 in a report on Monday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $154.93.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:ICE opened at $155.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 0.99. Intercontinental Exchange has a 52 week low of $104.49 and a 52 week high of $157.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $144.51 and its 200-day moving average is $138.04. The firm has a market cap of $89.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.06.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.03. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. Intercontinental Exchange’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is currently 41.28%.

Insider Activity at Intercontinental Exchange

In related news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,043 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $156,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at $2,675,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 58,389 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.68, for a total transaction of $8,272,553.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,179,993 shares in the company, valued at $167,181,408.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,043 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $156,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,675,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 64,992 shares of company stock worth $9,197,801. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intercontinental Exchange

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. American National Bank boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 13.8% in the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.4% in the second quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.8% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 4.8% in the second quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 15,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.