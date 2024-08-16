InterContinental Hotels Group’s (IHG) Hold Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their hold rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 7,400 ($94.48) target price on the stock.
IHG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 84 ($1.07) price objective on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 8,300 ($105.98) target price on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, InterContinental Hotels Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 5,847.33 ($74.66).
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. InterContinental Hotels Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4,019.61%.
In other news, insider Ron Kalifa bought 679 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 7,624 ($97.34) per share, for a total transaction of £51,766.96 ($66,096.73). 5.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, voco, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, EVEN, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn, Garner, avid hotels, Atwell Suites, Staybridge Suites, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, and Candlewood Suites brand names.
