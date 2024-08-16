International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Forecasted to Earn Q4 2024 Earnings of $3.69 Per Share

International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of International Business Machines in a report issued on Wednesday, August 14th. Zacks Research analyst S. Bose now expects that the technology company will post earnings of $3.69 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.80. The consensus estimate for International Business Machines’ current full-year earnings is $10.06 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for International Business Machines’ Q1 2025 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.82 EPS and Q2 2026 earnings at $2.90 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on IBM. UBS Group upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on International Business Machines from $186.00 to $179.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on International Business Machines from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on International Business Machines from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised International Business Machines to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.93.

International Business Machines Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of International Business Machines stock traded down $0.26 on Friday, reaching $193.69. The company had a trading volume of 315,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,330,081. The firm has a market cap of $177.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $180.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.03. International Business Machines has a 1 year low of $135.87 and a 1 year high of $199.18.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $15.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.62 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.59% and a net margin of 13.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.18 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Business Machines

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter worth about $747,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 21.4% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 11,326 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 2.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 93,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,095,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 30.9% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 107,524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,597,000 after acquiring an additional 25,401 shares during the period. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 9.7% during the second quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 5,696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.65%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

