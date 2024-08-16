Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Stock Rating Lowered by Morgan Stanley

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $685.00 target price on the software maker’s stock, down from their previous target price of $750.00. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 5.00% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on INTU. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Intuit from $775.00 to $757.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $770.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a report on Thursday, June 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 27th. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Intuit from $720.00 to $690.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $691.77.

Get Intuit alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on INTU

Intuit Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of INTU stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $652.38. The company had a trading volume of 122,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,313,513. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.37 billion, a PE ratio of 60.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.23. Intuit has a fifty-two week low of $473.56 and a fifty-two week high of $676.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $630.28 and its 200 day moving average is $633.78.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $9.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.12 by $1.76. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.65 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 19.43% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.80 EPS. Research analysts expect that Intuit will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 465 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $604.58, for a total value of $281,129.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $525,380.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $604.58, for a total value of $281,129.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 869 shares in the company, valued at $525,380.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $651.00, for a total transaction of $628,215.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 195,963 shares of company stock valued at $114,442,445 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Intuit

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INTU. LGT Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intuit during the second quarter worth about $25,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Intuit during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 79.2% during the first quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 43 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

About Intuit

(Get Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.