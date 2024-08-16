Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM) Hits New 52-Week High at $44.75

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $44.75 and last traded at $44.75, with a volume of 15770 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.69.

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $679.31 million, a PE ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 0.83.

Get Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.1922 per share. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This is an increase from Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF

About Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PFM. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 77.6% during the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.