Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM) Hits New 52-Week High at $44.75

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $44.75 and last traded at $44.75, with a volume of 15770 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.69.
Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Price Performance
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $679.31 million, a PE ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 0.83.
Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.1922 per share. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This is an increase from Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.
Institutional Trading of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF
About Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF
PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.
