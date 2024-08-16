Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $20.88

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $20.88 and last traded at $20.86, with a volume of 26477 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.81.

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.24.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PCY. Syon Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,059,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,344,000. Waverly Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the first quarter worth $6,279,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the second quarter worth $5,847,000. Finally, Peninsula Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the first quarter valued at $4,601,000.

About Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF

The Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (PCY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US-dollar-denominated sovereign debt in emerging markets with at least 3 years to maturity. PCY was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

