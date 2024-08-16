Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com lowered shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of IVR opened at $8.71 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $425.03 million, a PE ratio of -12.43 and a beta of 1.90. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a 12-month low of $6.34 and a 12-month high of $11.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.03.

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.11. Invesco Mortgage Capital had a positive return on equity of 62.02% and a negative net margin of 2.96%. The company had revenue of $68.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Invesco Mortgage Capital will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 18.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s payout ratio is presently -228.57%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 12.2% during the first quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 11,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 8.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 24,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 32,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.54% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests, finances, and manages mortgage-backed securities and other mortgage-related assets in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

