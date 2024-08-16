Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) Hits New 1-Year High at $48.13

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $48.13 and last traded at $48.06, with a volume of 636000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $47.96.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 0.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPHD. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $80,000.

About Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index comprising the least volatile, highest dividend-yielding S&P 500 stocks. SPHD was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

