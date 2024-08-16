Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Shares Acquired by Corundum Group Inc.

Corundum Group Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 56.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,817 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,888 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Corundum Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Corundum Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $3,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 149.3% during the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000.
Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Trading Up 0.6 %
Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $68.72. 2,380,447 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,892,523. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.17 and a fifty-two week high of $68.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.02.
About Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF
The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.
