Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Shares Acquired by Corundum Group Inc.

Corundum Group Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 56.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,817 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,888 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Corundum Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Corundum Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $3,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 149.3% during the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $68.72. 2,380,447 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,892,523. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.17 and a fifty-two week high of $68.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.02.

About Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.