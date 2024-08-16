Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV Has $4.42 Million Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV trimmed its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,620 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 1.6% of Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Stiles Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 18,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 86,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,621,000 after buying an additional 6,209 shares during the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at about $348,000. Finally, Argus Investors Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 9,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JNJ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Daiwa America cut Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $161.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.21.

JNJ traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $159.07. 1,488,726 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,318,283. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $143.13 and a 1-year high of $175.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $152.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.14. The stock has a market cap of $382.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.52.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $22.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.33 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 46.34% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be issued a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 30.92%.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

