Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation, twelve have assigned a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.68.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IONS. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

NASDAQ IONS opened at $46.67 on Friday. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $35.95 and a 52 week high of $54.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 7.28 and a current ratio of 7.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.48 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.31 and a 200-day moving average of $44.17.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.47. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 109.65% and a negative net margin of 44.90%. The business had revenue of $225.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.35 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -3.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Joseph Klein III sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,346 shares in the company, valued at $817,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Richard S. Geary sold 2,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $116,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,508 shares in the company, valued at $4,104,384. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph Klein III sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $817,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 274,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,099,000 after purchasing an additional 29,783 shares in the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $15,728,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 1,021.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 173,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,255,000 after purchasing an additional 157,756 shares in the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $14,298,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 18,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 1,906 shares in the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

