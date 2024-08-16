Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) Stock Price Down 4.5% on Insider Selling

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Free Report) shares traded down 4.5% on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $4.29 and last traded at $4.29. 304,170 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 3,459,521 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.49.

Specifically, insider Minardo John sold 9,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.27, for a total transaction of $42,315.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 284,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,215,502.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Get Ironwood Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IRWD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Capital One Financial cut shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $12.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.9 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.35. The firm has a market cap of $676.21 million, a P/E ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.52.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 907,225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,379,000 after purchasing an additional 90,636 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 244.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 777,847 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,775,000 after acquiring an additional 552,227 shares during the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $8,472,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $9,321,000. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $693,000.

About Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C (GC-C) agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation or chronic idiopathic constipation under the LINZESS name in the United States, Mexico, Japan, Saudi Arabia, and China, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European countries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.