iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 383,148 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 52% from the previous session’s volume of 804,974 shares.The stock last traded at $52.44 and had previously closed at $52.39.

iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.61.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 186,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,596,000 after buying an additional 2,822 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $171,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $229,000.

About iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

The iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGLB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (10+ Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with at least 10 years remaining in maturity. IGLB was launched on Dec 8, 2009 and is managed by BlackRock.

