iShares Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:IBIT) Shares Gap Up to $32.50

iShares Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:IBIT – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $32.50, but opened at $33.36. iShares Bitcoin Trust shares last traded at $33.01, with a volume of 3,475,683 shares.
iShares Bitcoin Trust Price Performance
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.50.
About iShares Bitcoin Trust
The Defiance Daily Short Digitizing the Economy ETF (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that provides daily inverse (-1x) exposure to the Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (BLOK). IBIT was launched on Sep 7, 2022 and is managed by Defiance.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Bitcoin Trust
- Stock Average Calculator
- JD.com Earnings Surprise: China’s Outlook Better Than Expected
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Warren Buffett’s Recent Stock Moves: Top Buys and Sells to Watch
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- Sea Limited’s E-Commerce and Fintech Strength Fuel Stock Surge
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Bitcoin Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Bitcoin Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.