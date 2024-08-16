iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Purchased by Professional Financial Advisors LLC

Professional Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 91,050 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,675 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF makes up 1.4% of Professional Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Professional Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $5,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vima LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 104.1% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

DGRO stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $60.57. 791,511 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,430,884. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a one year low of $47.19 and a one year high of $60.66. The company has a market cap of $28.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.28.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

