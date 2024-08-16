iShares Core High Dividend ETF Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSEARCA:HDV)

iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDVGet Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Traders purchased 15,602 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 3,487% compared to the average volume of 435 call options.

HDV stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $115.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,543. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $110.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.66. The company has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.55. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $93.46 and a 52 week high of $115.87.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,697,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $275,146,000 after purchasing an additional 883,411 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 3,008,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $331,531,000 after acquiring an additional 495,944 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 449.7% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 515,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,594,000 after acquiring an additional 421,865 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2,283.8% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 379,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 363,482 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 434.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 321,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,398,000 after purchasing an additional 261,132 shares during the last quarter.

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

