iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Purchased by Bar Harbor Wealth Management

Bar Harbor Wealth Management increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 53.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,582 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,976 shares during the period. Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 8,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 112,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,175,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 537,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,052,000 after acquiring an additional 8,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 322,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,440,000 after acquiring an additional 10,013 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

IEFA traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $74.32. 5,632,678 shares of the company traded hands. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.06. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84. The company has a market capitalization of $116.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

