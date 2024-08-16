iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Holdings Trimmed by Human Investing LLC

Human Investing LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 38,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 4.1% of Human Investing LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Human Investing LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $21,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eukles Asset Management grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 126.9% during the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 321.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $1.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $557.43. 4,183,348 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,101,238. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $547.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $526.33. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $411.02 and a 1-year high of $568.24. The firm has a market cap of $481.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

