iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) is Magnolia Wealth Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Magnolia Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 59,903 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up about 5.8% of Magnolia Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,552,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,791,788,000 after acquiring an additional 88,472 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,427,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,128,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,026 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,130,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,096,582,000 after purchasing an additional 352,841 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,548,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,055,281,000 after buying an additional 194,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,530,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,031,832,000 after buying an additional 157,269 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJR traded up $0.33 on Friday, reaching $112.99. The company had a trading volume of 2,136,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,922,758. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $109.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.02. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $87.32 and a 12 month high of $120.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

