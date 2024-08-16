iShares Gold Trust Micro (NYSEARCA:IAUM) Sets New 52-Week High at $24.93

iShares Gold Trust Micro (NYSEARCA:IAUM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $24.93 and last traded at $24.91, with a volume of 122041 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.50.

iShares Gold Trust Micro Trading Up 1.3 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.72.

Institutional Trading of iShares Gold Trust Micro

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IAUM. Castle Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 152,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,794 shares during the period. Vicus Capital boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust Micro by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 28,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 7,308 shares during the period. NavPoint Financial Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust Micro in the 4th quarter worth approximately $371,000. Fielder Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust Micro in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,374,000. Finally, Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust Micro by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 26,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares during the period.

About iShares Gold Trust Micro

The iShares Gold Trust Micro (IAUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in vaults. IAUM was launched on Jun 15, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

