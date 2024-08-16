iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 84,799 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the previous session’s volume of 104,011 shares.The stock last traded at $41.02 and had previously closed at $40.96.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares International Treasury Bond ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGOV. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 68.9% in the 4th quarter. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 285.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,511 shares in the last quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. bought a new position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Sovereign Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

