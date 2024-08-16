iShares MSCI China Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:ECNS) Trading Down 2.1%

iShares MSCI China Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:ECNS – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 2.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $22.18 and last traded at $22.20. 2,600 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 15,413 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.68.

iShares MSCI China Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.59 and a 200 day moving average of $24.00. The company has a market cap of $49.83 million, a P/E ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI China Small-Cap ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares MSCI China Small-Cap ETF stock. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:ECNS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Spire Wealth Management owned approximately 0.07% of iShares MSCI China Small-Cap ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

iShares MSCI China Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI China Small-Cap ETF (ECNS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI China Small Cap index. The fund tracks an index of small-cap Chinese securities. The fund covers roughly the bottom 14% of Chinese securities by market cap. ECNS was launched on Sep 28, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

