iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV) Shares Sold by SteelPeak Wealth LLC

SteelPeak Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EFAV. RWA Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,846,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 45,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,178,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RHS Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 34.9% in the first quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 9,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:EFAV traded up $0.46 on Friday, reaching $73.65. 190,977 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business’s 50-day moving average is $70.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.36. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.68 and a fifty-two week high of $76.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 0.53.

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

