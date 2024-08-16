Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) Price Target Cut to $5.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM – Free Report) had its target price cut by HC Wainwright from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of ITRM stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.20. 96,836 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 357,484. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.81 million, a PE ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 2.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.41. Iterum Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.62 and a twelve month high of $2.50.

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.11. As a group, analysts anticipate that Iterum Therapeutics will post -1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing anti-infectives in Ireland, Bermuda, and the United States. It is developing sulopenem, a novel anti-infective compound with oral and intravenous formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections.

