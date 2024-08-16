Ivanhoe Electric (NYSEAMERICAN:IE) Stock Price Down 3.4%

Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IEGet Free Report)’s stock price traded down 3.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $7.30 and last traded at $7.31. 151,610 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 636,216 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.57.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 4.89 and a quick ratio of 4.76. The company has a market cap of $871.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.77 and a beta of 0.85.

Ivanhoe Electric (NYSEAMERICAN:IEGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.05). Ivanhoe Electric had a negative return on equity of 33.64% and a negative net margin of 3,007.59%. The firm had revenue of $0.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.00 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ivanhoe Electric Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Mark Andrew Stuart Gibson sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.16, for a total value of $304,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 260,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,164,907.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IE. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in Ivanhoe Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ivanhoe Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ivanhoe Electric by 10.0% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ivanhoe Electric during the fourth quarter worth $151,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Ivanhoe Electric by 164.7% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 9,432 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Ivanhoe Electric Inc explores and develops metals and mineral. The company provides Typhoon data acquisition system, a geophysical system that offers primary signal. It also explores copper and gold. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

