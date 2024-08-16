J.Safra Asset Management Corp Buys 5,300 Shares of Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ)

J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its stake in Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Free Report) by 633.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,137 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Marqeta were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Marqeta by 17,340.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,335 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Marqeta by 7,852.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 9,973 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marqeta during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Marqeta in the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marqeta in the first quarter valued at about $72,000. Institutional investors own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on MQ shares. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Marqeta in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Marqeta in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Marqeta from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Marqeta from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Marqeta from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.90.

In other Marqeta news, Director Martha Cummings sold 40,241 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total transaction of $220,118.27. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,930. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 12.12% of the company’s stock.

MQ stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.41. The stock had a trading volume of 795,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,965,381. Marqeta, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.40 and a 52-week high of $7.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.66. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.08 and a beta of 1.78.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $125.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.87 million. Marqeta had a negative return on equity of 11.84% and a negative net margin of 32.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Marqeta, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including financial services, on-demand services, expense management, and e-commerce enablement, as well as buy now, pay later.

