J.Safra Asset Management Corp Has $30,000 Position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO)

J.Safra Asset Management Corp lowered its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) by 69.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 349 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 793 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Cooper Companies by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 22,861 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $8,652,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 87,718 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $33,188,000 after acquiring an additional 31,234 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Cooper Companies during the 1st quarter worth $2,211,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 298.9% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 11,940 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 8,947 shares during the period. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 17,148 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after buying an additional 12,861 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.78.

Cooper Companies Stock Performance

Cooper Companies stock traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $92.62. 108,379 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,100,789. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.44 billion, a PE ratio of 54.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.98. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $75.93 and a one year high of $104.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.99.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The medical device company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $942.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $948.07 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 9.11%. Cooper Companies’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Cooper Companies Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

