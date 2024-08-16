J.Safra Asset Management Corp Has $51,000 Stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 690.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 1.1% during the second quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,802 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,012,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased its holdings in HubSpot by 2.5% in the second quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 2,563 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in HubSpot by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,548 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its holdings in HubSpot by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 902 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of HubSpot by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get HubSpot alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at HubSpot

In other HubSpot news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 2,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total value of $1,368,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,585,625. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other HubSpot news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 2,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total value of $1,368,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,737 shares in the company, valued at $28,585,625. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 469 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.15, for a total transaction of $290,850.35. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,853,897.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,938 shares of company stock worth $24,451,825 over the last three months. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HUBS shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $570.00 price objective on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays lowered their price objective on HubSpot from $575.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Mizuho cut their target price on HubSpot from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $700.00 target price on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded HubSpot from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating and set a $460.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, HubSpot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $610.52.

Check Out Our Latest Report on HubSpot

HubSpot Stock Performance

NYSE:HUBS traded up $3.56 on Friday, reaching $493.07. 84,243 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 647,777. The firm has a market cap of $25.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -184.77 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $526.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $587.17. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $407.23 and a 52 week high of $693.85.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $637.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $619.28 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 5.78% and a negative return on equity of 4.94%. HubSpot’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.17) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About HubSpot

(Free Report)

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.