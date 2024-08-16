J.Safra Asset Management Corp Makes New Investment in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 258 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its position in First Solar by 1.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 3,232 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its position in shares of First Solar by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of First Solar by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 311 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Family Legacy Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Solar by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 4,950 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 36.0% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 272 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at First Solar

In related news, insider Patrick James Buehler sold 8,619 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total transaction of $1,913,418.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $769,896. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Patrick James Buehler sold 8,619 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total transaction of $1,913,418.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $769,896. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 16,051 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.69, for a total transaction of $4,409,049.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,419,797.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,873 shares of company stock valued at $13,949,855 in the last ninety days. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

First Solar Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FSLR traded down $4.83 on Friday, reaching $224.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 575,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,482,949. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.86. First Solar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.21 and a 52-week high of $306.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $234.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.06, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.44.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.71 million. First Solar had a net margin of 31.98% and a return on equity of 17.73%. First Solar’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.53 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FSLR shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on First Solar from $209.50 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on First Solar from $219.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised First Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $187.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on First Solar from $262.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of First Solar from $311.00 to $286.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.36.

First Solar Profile

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

