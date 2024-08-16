J.Safra Asset Management Corp Purchases New Shares in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 91 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,566,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,872,694,000 after acquiring an additional 105,475 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter worth $665,188,000. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 4.1% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,111,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $617,878,000 after purchasing an additional 43,535 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 758,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $383,594,000 after acquiring an additional 141,862 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 694,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $320,173,000 after purchasing an additional 25,060 shares during the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $595.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $622.00 to $654.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Mizuho raised Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $550.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $615.43.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:PH traded down $5.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $585.13. 145,504 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 666,141. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $530.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $534.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.88, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.44. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12-month low of $362.49 and a 12-month high of $593.28.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.22 by $0.55. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The company had revenue of $5.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.08 earnings per share. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 26.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

(Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.