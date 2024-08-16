Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Stock Price Down 3.5%

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 3.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $53.51 and last traded at $53.54. 78,060 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 488,133 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.51.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on JACK shares. Barclays lowered their price target on Jack in the Box from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Jack in the Box from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Jack in the Box in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on Jack in the Box from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Jack in the Box from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.76.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.88.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $369.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.81 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 7.07%. Jack in the Box’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is currently 30.99%.

In other Jack in the Box news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.64, for a total transaction of $30,880.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,693,404.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 74.4% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 996,472 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $81,342,000 after acquiring an additional 425,079 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Jack in the Box by 261.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 557,667 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,408,000 after purchasing an additional 403,423 shares during the period. Clearline Capital LP grew its holdings in Jack in the Box by 136.7% during the second quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 250,426 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,757,000 after purchasing an additional 144,631 shares during the period. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Jack in the Box during the fourth quarter worth about $11,424,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Jack in the Box by 26.2% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 626,955 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,937,000 after acquiring an additional 130,214 shares during the last quarter. 99.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box and Del Taco quick-service restaurants in the United States. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

